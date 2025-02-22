Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFMO opened at $166.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

