Principal Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

