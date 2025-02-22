Principal Securities Inc. Sells 52,150 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Principal Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 188,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.