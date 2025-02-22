ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 138.6% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,901,000.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

