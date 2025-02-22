Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $82.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,363,614.50. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,934.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,140,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 13,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

