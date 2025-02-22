Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU-U) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU-U – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$100.23 and last traded at C$100.23. 5,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$100.17.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.20.

