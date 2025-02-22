Q1 Earnings Estimate for Crane NXT Issued By Northland Capmk

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Crane NXT in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

CXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CXT opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane NXT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Crane NXT by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Crane NXT by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Crane NXT

(Get Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.