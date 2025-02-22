Q1 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.13%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HUN. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Huntsman stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

