Q1 Earnings Estimate for Kellanova Issued By DA Davidson

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kellanova in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $82.63 on Thursday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $9,424,451.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,076,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,301,337. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

