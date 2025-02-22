Q1 Earnings Estimate for Talkspace Issued By William Blair

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Talkspace in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.94 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Talkspace in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Talkspace stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $508.46 million, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

