Q1 Earnings Forecast for Crane NXT Issued By DA Davidson

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Crane NXT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CXT. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.59. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Crane NXT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter worth $45,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

