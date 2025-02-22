Q1 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.23.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

ENB opened at C$59.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The firm has a market cap of C$128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.39 and a 52 week high of C$65.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 118.98%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.