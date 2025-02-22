Q1 Earnings Forecast for Innospec Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Innospec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $103.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 1.09. Innospec has a one year low of $99.49 and a one year high of $133.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Innospec by 503.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Innospec by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Innospec by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

