Q1 Earnings Forecast for Penumbra Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Penumbra in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Penumbra’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.63 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.64.

NYSE:PEN opened at $292.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 860.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,896,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,729,000 after buying an additional 121,465 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 20.6% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,786,000 after buying an additional 264,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Penumbra by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 862,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,815,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $436,122.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,016,625.92. This represents a 8.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,426,439. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

