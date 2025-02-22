Q1 Earnings Forecast for RB Global Issued By Raymond James

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RB Global in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RB Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for RB Global’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. RB Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in RB Global during the fourth quarter worth about $266,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,931,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,429 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,451,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,378,000 after purchasing an additional 753,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 808,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,014,000 after purchasing an additional 610,843 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

