Q1 EPS Estimate for Ceragon Networks Reduced by Analyst

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ceragon Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ceragon Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $257.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.59. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 95.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 283,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 138,411 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

