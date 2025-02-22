Q1 EPS Estimate for Franklin Electric Decreased by Analyst

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Franklin Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.65.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.87 million.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,796,000 after buying an additional 45,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 659,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,968,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

