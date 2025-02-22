Q1 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Raised by Zacks Research

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $184.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $178.72 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

