Q1 EPS Estimates for Global Industrial Lowered by Sidoti Csr

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

GIC stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Global Industrial has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $916.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $165,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,529. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 65.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 559.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 494,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 419,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,534,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,085,000 after purchasing an additional 325,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,001,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,780 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

