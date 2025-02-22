Q1 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Cut by Zacks Research

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $441.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $419.70 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.94 and a 200-day moving average of $528.97. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after buying an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.