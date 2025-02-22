Q1 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Decreased by Analyst

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAND. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $60,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.