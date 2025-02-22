Q1 EPS Forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Raised by Analyst

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

AXSM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.64.

Shares of AXSM opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average is $94.84. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,599,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

