Q1 EPS Forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Lowered by Analyst

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 610,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,139,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,427 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

