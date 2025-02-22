Q1 EPS Forecast for Commerce Bancshares Lifted by Analyst

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

CBSH opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,265.75. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,054 shares of company stock worth $5,771,192. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

