Q1 EPS Forecast for Diamondback Energy Boosted by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,485,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 37,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 48.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after buying an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 368.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

