Q2 Earnings Estimate for SSR Mining Issued By Cormark

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Cormark issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

SSR Mining stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70. SSR Mining has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.91.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $323.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

