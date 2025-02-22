Q2 Earnings Forecast for WWW Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.88. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $181,182.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at $806,235.42. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.