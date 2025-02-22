Q3 EPS Forecast for Norwegian Cruise Line Boosted by Analyst

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,048.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 523,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 177,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,190.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 436,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 422,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

