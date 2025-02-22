Q4 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown Raised by Zacks Research

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

NYSE BRO opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $80.33 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

