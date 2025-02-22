Quaker Chemical (KWR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to post earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $430.47 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $141.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $207.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total value of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KWR

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.