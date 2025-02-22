Raymond James Boosts Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Freeman now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.27). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
PROF opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $224.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $11.42.
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.
