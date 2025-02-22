Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 2,938.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $370,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.1 %

Realty Income stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.