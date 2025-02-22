Reddit (RDDT) & The Competition Financial Survey

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) is one of 151 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Reddit to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit -37.25% -24.71% -22.52% Reddit Competitors -158.80% -1,792.40% -8.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $1.30 billion -$484.28 million -21.51 Reddit Competitors $955.81 million $7.99 million -12.98

This table compares Reddit and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Reddit has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Reddit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reddit and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 8 12 1 2.59 Reddit Competitors 869 4593 6171 158 2.48

Reddit currently has a consensus price target of $175.95, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Reddit’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reddit has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

