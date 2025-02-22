Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.12% from the stock’s previous close.

RELY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Remitly Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELY opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Remitly Global has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -125.58 and a beta of 0.07.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other news, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $457,722.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,873,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $337,450.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,387,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,534,733.30. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,947 shares of company stock worth $1,467,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global by 10,213.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 2,001,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the third quarter worth $693,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 606,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the third quarter worth $628,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

