Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Purchases Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Amazon.com stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 12/27/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 12/19/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/16/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 12/13/2024.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.8 %

AMZN opened at $216.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 101,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,964,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $18,750,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.