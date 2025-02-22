Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fluor FY2025 Earnings

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Fluor in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. Fluor has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 742,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after buying an additional 457,220 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $433,131.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,353.86. The trade was a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $2,831,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

