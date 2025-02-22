Research Analysts Set Expectations for GIL Q1 Earnings

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after acquiring an additional 226,695 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,025.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 13,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

