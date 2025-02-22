Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graco Q1 Earnings

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GGG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

NYSE GGG opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. Graco has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $749,919.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,918.84. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $137,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,572.20. This trade represents a 19.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

