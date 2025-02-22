Research Analysts Set Expectations for NOG FY2024 Earnings

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $5.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.28. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.02%.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.