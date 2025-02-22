Research Analysts Set Expectations for TC Energy Q1 Earnings

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Veritas upgraded TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.25.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$63.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.95. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$43.83 and a 12 month high of C$70.32.

Insider Activity

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Michele L. Waters bought 1,525 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.68 per share, with a total value of C$98,630.90. Also, Senior Officer Stanley G. Chapman Iii sold 267,435 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.51, for a total value of C$17,785,898.39. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,865 shares of company stock worth $842,818 and sold 272,935 shares worth $18,128,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

