Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 281,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 703,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,145,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,596,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 567,800 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

About Resideo Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.15.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

