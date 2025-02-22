Reviewing Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 0.00 Franco-Nevada 0 4 7 0 2.64

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $146.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.92%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Osisko Development.

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Franco-Nevada”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $11.47 million 16.98 -$134.73 million ($1.81) -0.79 Franco-Nevada $1.22 billion 21.88 -$466.40 million ($3.16) -43.83

Osisko Development has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franco-Nevada. Franco-Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -1,817.64% -11.51% -8.41% Franco-Nevada -55.28% 10.55% 10.09%

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Osisko Development on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent. Franco-Nevada Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

