Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,137,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,875,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,472,000 after acquiring an additional 250,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,279,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,429,000 after acquiring an additional 208,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,517,000 after acquiring an additional 291,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,082,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 1,304,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,999,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,096,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,444,152. This represents a 164.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $196,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,791.40. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,678 shares of company stock worth $847,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 2.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.45.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

View Our Latest Report on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.