Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Revvity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Revvity by 34.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,108,000 after buying an additional 690,534 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Revvity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,332,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Revvity by 14.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 725,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Revvity by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RVTY opened at $113.72 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.68.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVTY. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Revvity

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.