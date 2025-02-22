RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 3.3 %
RFIL opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
