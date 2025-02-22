Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 989,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 114.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 81,701 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 82,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

