Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,198 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of STAG Industrial worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 27.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $41.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 143.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

