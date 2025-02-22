Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $19,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This trade represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

