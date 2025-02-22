Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $19,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 148.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,545,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,054,000 after buying an additional 385,366 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,555,000 after buying an additional 335,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after buying an additional 286,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $2,358,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,089. This trade represents a 34.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.55.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $65.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

