Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 8,883.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $4,051,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SSD opened at $169.04 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.73 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.73 and its 200 day moving average is $178.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,390.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

